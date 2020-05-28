My son’s baseball coach was disheartened to tell us Tuesday afternoon that a delayed 6-and-under season would instead be canceled.
I knew my little man would be upset when I broke the news to him, but instead, he surprised me.
I sat down on the couch and called him over to me when I got home from work. The day prior, he’d asked if I would take him to the park so he could start practicing baseball again – just the two of us. I’m not a very good coach. I know almost nothing about the sport. But I watched enough practices a few months back to be able to help my 4-year-old son somewhat.
Knowing I was home and had wrapped up my work day, Karson excitedly gathered up his gear and announced how happy he was that we were going to go practice. It may not have been he best timing, but I decided I would break the news to him in that moment.
As soon as the words left my mouth, Karson’s lower lip puckered outward and he hung his head low. He had waited anxiously for weeks for the opportunity to see his friends and practice at the field with his coach again. Finding out that it was safest not to keep the team sport going in the summer months was upsetting, but we turned his little frown upside-down in no time.
Though his mood switched quickly from excitement to disappointment, I reminded my young son that the two of us could still stop by the empty field and practice to prepare for next year’s season. It may have been the end of the season for the team as a whole, but we didn’t have to give up on pursuing our own goals.
Just as quickly as I watched his excitement disappear, I watched the color return to Karson’s face as he was overcome with joy.
I was happy to see he was happy again.
Because we live just a few, short minutes from the Guy City Park, my little slugger rushed me out the door. In his eyes, we were waisting time being at home when we could already be on our way to the park.
Less than 10 minutes after I watched him start to tear up while standing in the living room floor, I saw him dart from the parking area toward the muddy field.
Following several rounds of thunderstorms, I wasn’t surprised the nearby baseball field was now a muddy pit. It also didn’t phase me to see Karson was not persuaded against our one-on-one practice given the condition the field was in – this little guy loves jumping in the mud. I would say it’s safe to say he’s an expert when it comes to tracking down muddy puddles.
Hearing my little boy erupt in laughter as he slid across the field in an attempt to dive after the ball was absolutely wonderful.
I felt a little off after spending my first full-day back in the office after being away for about two months. Working from home and watching after the kiddos during the day had become my norm, so slipping away with my little boy was everything I needed that day.
Because we knew there wouldn’t be a 2020 season, we found it only fitting to go ahead and let little Karson wear his uniform as he trampled through the mud. He was proud to get his new uniform filthy, because “that’s what you do when you’re learning.”
We practiced out on the field for about 30-45 minutes before Karson decided he wanted to venture over to the playground area.
After rolling through a few puddles near the playground area, I walked my soaking-wet child back to the car so we could touch-up his quarantine mohawk and get him into some dry clothes.
I looked up to see a few clouds rolling into town and looked down to ask Karson what he would say to his friends next season knowing he’d been practicing all along despite team’s being disbanded due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He told me he hoped he would get a trophy for doing so good, and that he couldn’t wait “to just have fun with my friends.”
Though finding the time and the right way to keep up with our hobbies is a bit different in the midst of a global pandemic, I am forever grateful to have a little boy who reminds me to be happy filling our time now with adventure as we look to the future with a positive outlook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.