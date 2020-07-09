Time sure does fly by when you’re having fun.
In less than one week, my feisty 4-year-old son will transform in to a rambunctious 5-year-old.
I remember the early-morning hours of July 14, 2015, as if it was yesterday. Moments after I laid down in hopes of having as close to a good-night’s sleep as you can have when you’re expecting a child during the hot summer months, I realized it was time to welcome my baby boy into this world.
The drive from Guy to UAMS seemed longer than ever, and the meaning behind my sweet Karson’s name was almost quite literal. It’s a funny story to tell today, but at the time, I was not laughing.
Any parent could tell you that life-alerting moment when you hold your child for the very first time. But nothing can truly prepare you for that moment of unconditional love until you experience it firsthand.
Through the years, Karson has made his mark in the newsroom. Though COVID restrictions keep him from coming to the office currently, his shelf full of toys reminds us all he was once here on a regular basis.
It’s no secret that Karson enjoys spending time in the newsroom.
On May 6, 2016, Karson took his first steps in the old office, or as he would say it, in Yours and Mine. Karson has always called that old, red federal building Yours and Mine. It doesn’t matter to him that it now features the city of Conway seal and is now painted blue and gray; it is still Yours and Mine.
From late nights at Quorum Court committee meetings to sitting through a city council meeting or watching a fireworks display at CHDC, Karson has always been excited to tag along while mommy works.
I can only hope his excitement and positive outlook on life stays with him in his later years.
When the 2019-20 school year ended abruptly due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, he was saddened. But he said it was OK because he was able to spend more time with me as I worked from home and was also able to see his classmates and teachers thanks to Zoom. As anyone with a child graduate or graduating senior would know, 2020 ceremonies were nothing close to traditional.
Graduations are a milestone celebration that most did not get to properly celebrate. And though Karson was among the 2020 preschool graduates who did not have a cute ceremony, he was not upset. His instructors were still able to organize a drive-thru graduation ceremony and wave as the small class of pre-k graduates drove by and waved from the safety of their families’ vehicles. It was OK, Karson said, because he still got to wave goodbye to his teachers and they gifted him with a goody bag.
As our family organizes a small, Transformer-themed celebration for my wild child, I can’t help but think back on all the ways he has transformed my life for the better.
Here’s to another year of somersaulting from one side of the house to the other, crying over smashed donuts and prancing and dancing through rain.
