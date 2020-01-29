Nearly every day, you will find a complaint posted online regarding local motorists’ poor driving skills. Check out the group “Bad Drivers of Conway AR,” and you’ll see.
It’s possible this thread does more harm than good, with many posting their complaints and sharing pictures they took all while driving. However, the group does shed light on the dangers of distracted driving. There’s no doubt about that.
Arkansas State Police have picked up on this issue and plan to conduct a saturation today. I’m sure those who get pulled over won’t like the idea, but I believe this initiative will help raise awareness on the dangers of distracted driving.
Troopers will work alongside the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Highway Police in a coordinated effort to conduct “speed enforcement” while also keeping an eye out for distracted drivers, officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
Distracted driving is more than just texting while driving, it can include a simple phone call, eating or drinking, setting a destination point on your GPS system, flipping through the channels on the stereo and even conversing with other people in the vehicle. Officials have warned of us the dangers of distracted driving for years, but despite the cautionary advice given, I guarantee we all witness at least a handful of offenses daily.
It’s a deadly offense.
According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving offenses claimed the lives of 3,166 lives across the U.S. in 2017.
This is something we can all work to prevent, though it’s clearly a hard habit to quit.
Living in a modernized world with technology at our fingertips, it’s difficult to put one’s phone down for an extended period of time. I’m guilty of this myself.
And, our local law enforcement are taking notice of these habits and will encourage motorists to shake these habits while conducting a nine-hour saturation along Interstate 40.
Authorities will conduct extra patrol from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Interstate 40 from West Memphis to Fort Smith. Motorists along this stretch will likely see nearly 100 law enforcement units in this concentrated effort.
Officials said officers will be stationed in odd spots and utilizing “conventional radar speed detection equipment onboard their patrols, however the operation will also include the use of LIDAR (light detection and ranging speed detection equipment.”
Those traveling along Interstate 40 in the stretch between West Memphis and Fort Smith can also expect to see troopers using handheld speed detectors from various overpasses and other “unusual locations.”
The Arkansas State Police Aviation Section is joining in on the fun as well, incorporating an aircraft to detect speed from above.
I look forward to hearing the numbers of citations and vehicles stopped per the ASP’s distracted driving saturation. Not only will it bring individual awareness to those who are pulled over, but also to those who witness this saturation and later hear what a day’s worth of stats look like for this single stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.