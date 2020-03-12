Throughout my scholastic career, I never found myself cheering from the bleachers at a baseball game. Nor did I attend any softball games.
Now, I’m joining the ranks of a “baseball mom.”
On top of that, my taller half’s youngest joined the 6-and-under softball league.
Wrapping my head around two littles participating in the 6-and-under league is frustrating, because 4- and 5-year-olds just don’t like to listen.
Now that we are a few practices in, I would like to again thank the coaches who make this possible.
I thought getting through an AMI packet was a chore, but I was wrong.
Now, I must admit, I am ecstatic about attending each and every game. In saying that, I must also admit I’m not excited about configuring my ever-changing schedule to make that happen. But my needs and complaints don’t matter here. What matters is that these two kiddos (along with the other high-energy tornadoes on their teams) are learning to play a team sport.
As I watch these small kids from the bleachers, I can’t help but appreciate the patience each of these coaches has.
While two boys are “putting their new helmets to use” by butting heads like a set of mountain goats, others are running the bases out of order as the head coach works one-on-one with one teammate to help the tyke improve his swinging capabilities.
Once the entire team is herded onto the field, the coaches are forced to not only keep an eye out for what pointers the boys need, but must also keep an eye out for who needs to be reminded ball practice is no time to dig about in the dirt.
Karson is one of the boys that loves to smash his helmet against the fence and see who can scoop up the largest amount of dirt in one swish. He is also one who will take off and begin running the bases the moment his coach turns his back. These are moments I am reminded that having him out here his great physical activity.
Promoting a routine where we socialize, exercise and spend time outdoors is important. Being able to see his classmates outside of a school setting is something my sweet Karson has said he looks forward to.
My hope is that we start to pick up on the importance of listening as the season progresses.
I’m also learning that having a 4-year-old participate in baseball allows you to learn about more of their strengths and weaknesses, along with figuring out their unique attributes.
For Karson, we have learned that though we had found most likely the smallest glove available in Conway, it’s still not the one for Karson. It turns out, the boy likes to throw the ball with his left hand. I always assumed he was left-handed.
As the school year progressed, this preschooler began writing more with his right hand than he would his left. It appears baseball has confirmed family suspicions regarding Karson’s ambidextrous tendencies.
While I’m excited to learn more about my little, I am also excited to see our teenagers take an interest in putting their phones down and walking away from the TV for a few hours.
The nights Karson has practiced out on the field, our teenage children have also tagged along. I consider getting these older ones out of the house and distancing themselves from their heavy screen time a huge win.
As we continue training for the upcoming season I can’t help but keep Karson’s coaches in my thoughts. These men are kind, patient and have an astounding love to better these boys.
Bring on the 2020 6-and-under baseball season!
