Those who have had court hearings in the last week or two can understand that Faulkner County judges and other court staff are taking health precautions seriously amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Many hearing have been delayed, jury trials pushed back and in-person hearings were temporarily pushed back.
Our judges have worked diligently to ensure their courtrooms are as safe as possible.
Twentieth Judicial District Circuit Judge David Clark spent much of Friday prepping his courtroom to allow in-person hearings to resume.
The Faulkner County judge purchased a hospital-grade air purifier and sanitized his courtroom. In addition to sanitizing the courtroom, the circuit judge said he will only allow one case inside the courtroom at a time and that he will mist and sanitize the entire courtroom between each hearing.
It seems tedious and time consuming. I’m sure it makes for a longer day. However, it ensures safety. This shows that Clark is willing to take the time to hear the cases that are on his docket while also going above and beyond to ensure everyone who enters his courtroom is safe.
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Justice Building also received a facelift. The judges’ benches are surrounded with plexiglass – as are the witness stands.
Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr. allows up to 10 people in his courtroom at a time. Only one person is allowed to sit on each bench.
The bailiffs are working in overdrive to help this chaotic process run as smoothly as possible.
Those scheduled to appear in circuit court must wait outside the building until their case is called. From there, bailiffs working outside have them fill out a health questionnaire to determine if they are a health risk and also screen their temperature before allowing anyone inside the building.
It’s a lengthy process that many find to be an inconvenience. But I don’t see it that way. I am proud to see our local officials keeping our health and safety a priority.
As I headed to circuit court on Monday to sit in on a few cases, I watched as several bailiffs patiently tried to calm a man who was frustrated with the new protocols imposed to keep COVID-19 from making its way into the Justice Building.
This man angrily yelled obscenities at courthouse staff and accused one of the bailiffs of making him late for his hearing. And while the scheduled times are often set for 9 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. on a given day. Court officials are instead only allowing a limited number of people in the building to allow for social distancing. Everyone is also required to wear a mask.
Regarding district court first appearance hearings, District Judge Chris R. Carnahan is still allowing the public to watch each appearance by streaming first appearance hearings online.
I believe our local officials have put in a great deal of effort to maintain safety and lower heath risks for those who must appear in court. Instead of complaining about any inconvenience this may impose because the process takes a little longer now, we should all be thankful for their efforts.
