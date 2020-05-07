As I sat at the kitchen table Wednesday afternoon working from home, I caught glimpses of Spiderman, Optimus Prime, the Black Panther and even Iron Man dashing across from one side of the house to the other.
Things stay interesting during quarantine at our house.
Spending time with superheroes and Transformers oddly has become the norm for me. My mom didn’t know what gold she struck when she decided to gift little Karson with a box of various costumes for Christmas.
He dresses up even when he doesn’t have a reason to because transforming into various characters throughout the day is more fun than staying in his pajamas all day.
Spending more time with Karson while pushing out stories as the day goes by has me reminiscing about “Yours and Mine.”
Some may remember what will soon by the new Conway City Hall in downtown Conway as the big red federal building where the post office was on Front Street. Before the Log Cabin moved down the street, we were located in that red federal building.
But to Karson, that place was more than just an office space where I worked. It was “Yours and Mine.”
Though the colors have changed and years have passed since he would crawl about my desk late at night or on the weekends, he remembers the many hours we spent together in that old office space. At the time, I thought I was living in chaos. And I was. But that chaos has made for beautiful memories I could never forget. After all, my baby boy took his first steps in that building. That’s a moment I will never forget.
At nearly 5 years old, my sweet little one still calls that building “Yours and Mine” each time we pass by it.
It brings a smile to my face each time he perks up and announces: “That’s Yours and Mine!”
I’ve found that motherhood brings celebration to each day. There is fulfillment through trying times along with the moments of nonstop laughter.
Though life is a little different right now, I am thankful for silver lining I see shining through my son’s hopeful eyes. Though he cannot attend school each day, he is still able to interact with his teachers. Occasionally, he is able to see his classmates thanks to Zoom.
Each morning since schools closed, Karson’s preschool instructors have recorded videos of what was the group’s typical morning routines – Ms. Hilda will go through the alphabets and lead her Lil’ Hoppers in counting from 1-15 and Mrs. Karen will read a story.
It’s brought the routine the classroom setting has to offer to our messy homeschooling techniques.
When I think about what it means for my little man to be able to spend more time with his mother during our quarantine, I can’t help but be thankful for the opportunity this has given us. We play everyday, which is something I often was too tired to do working full-time while balancing the kiddos’ schedules.
While I’m well aware Mother’s Day will look much different than it has in years passed, I am looking forward to a special art project Karson and I can piece together for my mother. She deserves a heartfelt surprise – all mothers do. Use this time at home wisely, and don’t forget to break out the craft box!
