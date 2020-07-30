Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.