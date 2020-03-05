Halfway through the third day of the Keesee Trial, the courtroom saw a slightly larger audience.
Zachery Keesee is currently charged as an accomplice in a capital murder case surrounding the May 2018 shooting death of Leonel “Leo” Panduro.
Testimony began Monday morning, and for the majority of the trial, four of the suspect’s family members have supported him by remaining in the courtroom and sitting directly behind him. At times, the defendant will turn around and smile at the women.
Even as his sisters were called to the stand to testify against him on Tuesday, the siblings occasionally would smile at each other during brief breaks in questioning.
As the week-long trial move’s along, it’s encouraging to see other members of the community trickling in to see how the trial is going.
I truly believe that residents should stop by our circuit and district courts from time-to-time to watch their elected officials in action, specifically the judges and elected prosecutor. However, it’s also beneficial to see how the process works and what other court officials and employees do.
One man who stopped by for a portion of Wednesday’s trial looked intently at the hefty evidence pile positioned in front of the jury box. He pointed out to me that a rifle lying atop the pile likely was made in the 60s. I never would have realized that, had he not mentioned it.
Though this man said he stopped by out of boredom, I can’t help but believe he was genuinely interested in the case.
After learning I was present to cover the case for the Log Cabin, Larry began to ask other questions pertaining to the case and other defendants involved. It was uplifting to see an area resident show interest in a topic we all should show more interest in.
Of course, I am always excited to sit through hours of testimony as a crime reporter. However, there is a great deal to learn about the judicial system that one can pick up on merely by watching the system in action. I’m also enthusiastic about any chance to talk about a case I’ve been covering.
Sometimes, it seems as if the clock ticks by slower than normal. Other times, attorneys get heated. Seeing a case come full circle after hearing bits and pieces over several years is a unique experience. I encourage the community to come stop by for the last two days of the Keesee Trial, and other trials to come.
