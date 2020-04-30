Following another week of working from home and guiding two preschooler’s through their AMI assignments, I’m thankful I have the means to help support local businesses and that many small businesses are doing what they can to support our needs during this crisis.
Earlier this week, I received notice the Mayflower City Council would conduct business as usual and host its monthly meeting Tuesday night.
It’s not out of the ordinary for municipalities to continue holding government meetings. In fact, it’s necessary. What makes this stand out from before is the dress code now required amid coronavirus concerns.
I’m glad the council announced it would require those attending the meeting to wear a mask. However, I knew I didn’t have a mask. That’s not to say my taller half doesn’t have face masks, because he does. But I’m not going to take away from what he needs while he’s on duty. I wouldn’t bring myself to do that.
As I debated Tuesday afternoon whether I would attend the meeting, I was scrolling along through Facebook and noticed Ashton Pruitt announced she was selling washable face masks. The timing was perfect.
My friend was selling coral and mint-colored face masks with white polka dots on them. The masks are a two-layer, washable fabric that can be used with replaceable filters. I didn’t hesitate to order one. I could have had the piece shipped to me, but she also has the option for curbside pickup. And, it didn’t take long for an alert to pop up on my phone that my order at Southern Savvy was ready to pick up. So for my lunch break, I headed over to Springhill and called the store to let them know I was there. With a smile on her face, Ashton walked out with my order. Now, I have an adorable face mask I can wash and continue to use.
I was able to attend the council meeting in style.
I won’t lie, it felt a little odd walking along in my new COVID-19 uniform, but I’d rather be required to wear a face mask to attend a meeting and sit a few seats away from everyone else than risk others’ health. I’m glad the council required it, though I wish every council member wore a mask as well. The mayor and many of the alderman did wear masks during the meeting.
I also liked the idea that their seating arrangements were spaced further away from each other from normal. The city is taking safety precautions, and that’s a good thing.
I do want to take another moment to brag on Ashton again.
Knowing hair stylists are without work amid the pandemic, this Greenbrier woman wanted to help out. A clothing store may not seem fit to be able to help out struggling stylists, but Ashton found a way to make it work.
With a goal of selling 1,000 Rooting For My Stylist shirts, the Greenbrier woman hopes to give back $10,000 to salons by giving stylists $10 for every T-shirt sold. On Friday, she was close to that goal. As of Friday, the clothing store had sold more than 800 Rooting For My Stylist T-shirts. Shear Envy, a salon in downtown Conway, sold 66 shirts to its clients, which will bring in $660 for the salon’s stylists.
I’m thrilled to see those struggling through the pandemic working to help others. It’s very clear Faulkner County is full of those who want to help during a crisis – just look back on last year’s historic flooding event.
Though I don’t have a specific stylist to support, I’m rooting for everyone struggling through the pandemic to make it through safe and sound.
