Another Faulkner County school is down for the count as the 2019-20 flu season makes its rounds.
School officials announced Wednesday that Mayflower Public Schools would be closed Thursday and Friday due the the rising number of influenza cases within the district.
The district is not the first in the county to close its doors because of the virus.
Guy-Perkins announced last Friday that it would close for one day (Monday), giving faculty and students within the district an extra day to recuperate as other employees, along with Superintendent Joe Fisher himself, spending the student-free day cleaning and disinfecting the entire campus.
As a parent of Guy-Perkins students, I can say matter-of-factly that the school did an excellent job scrubbing the germs away. Even with a stuffy nose, I could smell the disinfectant in the air when dropping my littles off Tuesday morning.
The flu is no joke.
It hit our home Friday.
Sweet little Karson was up and about, playful as ever Friday morning. Meanwhile, I was excited to cover the district’s ribbon-cutting ceremony as it celebrated being the first public school in Arkansas to switch fully to solar power. What an accomplishment!
Moments after the last photo was taken, I received the call all parents hope not to get during flu season. That wild ball of energy I’d dropped of just a few hours prior was now quarantined from his classmates. His teachers acted quickly, and notified me immediately. Thankfully, I was on campus and able to get him minutes after these traumatic symptoms began setting in.
While waiting for his doctor’s appointment, I thought we could watch a superhero movie. My sidekick is all about anything and everything superhero-related. He can’t decide whether Spiderman, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America or Black Panther is his favorite. However, on Friday, he didn’t care about any of them.
The second we walked through the door, my 4-year-old blessing slowly marched to his bedroom with his head hung low and told me he only wanted to lay in bed until it was time to see his doctor.
Anyone with a preschooler can tell you this is not normal behavior.
Alas, we soon learned the flu had found its way into our home.
Though his flu test showed to be negative, his doctor was adamant the test had given us a false negative result and diagnosed my little boy with the flu.
He hated it, and so did I.
We spend two days fighting a 103 and sometimes higher fever.
I have sympathy for every one of you out there suffering from this virus or are helping a loved one ward off this monstrous infection.
Let’s all take an oath to wash our hands vigorously and be mindful when co-workers are out because of this epidemic. I’m glad the flu is no longer at my house, and if it has found it’s way to yours, I hope it leaves just as quickly as it came.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.