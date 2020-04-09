Today, we’re caught up and up-to-date on all of my little’s work.
To say mastering a schedule that worked for my young sidekick and me was frustrating is an understatement. And I know I’m not alone in this struggle, but I’m proud of this feat.
It’s a tad bit embarrassing how easy this could have been for me the entire time. But, you live and learn. Right?
Everyone at the office knows I usually have candy stashed somewhere. I can’t help it. I have a sweet tooth like no other.
It took me weeks to figure out the kids’ preschool instructors have a treasure box for a good reason. Our young children become terrifyingly motivated to complete their work (correctly) when they know they will be rewarded with a snack or a sticker.
Tuesday night, we set out with a mission to quickly visit the closest store to us (the Dollar General store in Guy) and buy some alphabet flash cards, Easter-themed candy and stickers. I can’t tell you how desperately I’ve needed all of these things. It was essential in getting through the days ahead – maneuvering through a full day’s workload alongside a complete list of AMI assignments – without pulling out my hair or becoming unnecessarily angered by my kiddo’s complete unwillingness to sit down and focus on learning to write and cut a piece of paper.
We picked out some colorful, fruity candies, carrot-shaped chocolates and some flash cards to help make it through the coming weeks. Until mid-afternoon, I will work on everything I need to for the next day’s paper. After that, it’s time to get a snack ready for the little man and transform the table back into a classroom.
For the first time since schools were closed and we were in charge of walking our children through their everyday studies, Karson sat still and did not fight me about writing his name or sticking around for arts and crafts time.
Don’t get me wrong, we’ve had a fun time with nature hunts and various projects, but getting this 4-year-old to actually let the knowledge sink into his little noggin or have him put forth a concentrated effort has only been in my dreams. We’ve since mastered counting aloud 1-10 in the correct order and the ability to recognize each letter of the alphabet – even when presented out of order.
When the school year started, I had a meeting with a few of the ladies with Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative. They believed he showed a potential for a delay in his motor skills.
This shocked me at the time because I have seen this crazy tyke maneuver odd parts and create transformers on his own. I don’t know how to do it. But, through this “homeschooling” effort, I have witnessed some of the triggers that would cause this concern. Cutting a piece of paper into various strips of paper for an art project was one of those. Our first round was a little rocky, but after offering my 4-year-old some pointers on how to best hold a pair of scissors, he has mastered this task.
Yes, I’m very proud of him.
He misses social interaction greatly, though. And I think these interactions are imperative for all school-aged children. It’s important to learn how to communicate with others.
He also misses baseball. We were nearing the beginning of the season when the news hit schools would be temporarily closed. Now, the governor has announced schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year. I truly believe this was the best call to keep everyone safe and work toward flattening the curve, but it’s still upsetting.
We won’t be able to celebrate Karson’s pre-K graduation, and others across the nation will miss out on this, too.
High school seniors are missing out on many of their final school activities – prom and graduation. It’s heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to all affected by this. We are all affected by the coronavirus outbreak to some degree. For now, cherish your family relationships and don’t forget to call your grandparents.
Work though your struggles and find a routine that works best for you. Be patient, you’ll get there.
