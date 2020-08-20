The first day of kindergarten will look nothing like it did on Karson’s first day of preschool.
This is something that all families are dealing with – whether they chose onsite instruction or a virtual learning option for their children in the 2020-21 school year.
There are still very clearly a lot of unknowns headed into the new school year. But, I do believe our educators are doing their best to prepare for what lies ahead.
Certain faculty members have been assigned to be POCs (points of contact) and will alert the Arkansas Department of Health when a student or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus. Someone will be on call 24/7 so that these individuals can begin investigating immediately how many other students and staff members are considered probable close contacts to the person who tests positive for COVID-19. From there, those individuals will all be on a two-week quarantine unless cleared by the ADH before that timeframe expires. This is going to be chaotic, but extremely important.
Parents sending their children to school risk being quarantined at home for two-week periods instead of going to work if their child is ruled a probable close contact or if their child becomes sick with the coronavirus. While there are many questions about what school will look like and concerns about the restrictions imposed, school districts across Faulkner County have worked diligently throughout the summer months to prepare for the worst.
Being ready to shut down on a moment’s notice is going to help students transitioning to virtual learning if/when they are directed to quarantine during the school year. Teachers have prepared their lesson plans to provide vigorous learning whether on campus or at home.
Though first-day school pictures will not look the same and young children will be unable to participate in youth sports, I think we should focus on thanking our children’s educators for spending their summer break preparing to help keep our children as safe as they can.
It’s a bit uncomfortable knowing that as a parent we won’t be with our children to remind them the importance of wearing a mask. Hopefully, their teachers and other staff will be able to fill that void for us.
My little man will step on a school bus for the first time Monday morning.
He is attending Quitman Public Schools and though he is not required by the school or under the governor’s mask mandate, my 5-year-old child will wear a mask to school each day just as he has every trip we’ve made to the grocery store.
The district is transitioning into this definitely-strange school year using a staggered start. Half the students will attend school on Monday while the other half will have their first day Tuesday. The entire student body will attend school together for the first time in the 2020-21 school year on Wednesday.
It’s odd, it’s inconvenient, but I’m sure this will allow school staff to help children K-12 understand their boundaries and the rules associated with preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Activities certainly won’t be the same, and I know the custodians will be overworked. We can only hope everyone will do their part so that we can say it was all worth it in the end.
My little man’s first-day pictures won’t be the same as they were last year and I won’t have the opportunity to sit with him in the cafeteria as he eats breakfast at his new school for the first time, but that’s OK. If we’re in this together, we can fight off this pandemic. It’s just going to take a bit of sacrifice and a solid group effort.
