So far, so good.
The first week of school is nearly over, and my little kindergartener is as excited as ever to learn and meet new friends. Having to wear a mask has not dampened his spirit or drive, which is definitely a good thing because it looks like we’ll all be wearing masks for a while.
The first day was a blessing.
The Quitman Public School District announced Sunday evening that it would allow kindergarten parents to walk their child to class on the first day of school – something most parents missed out on this year. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to walk my 5-year-old boy down the hallway of his new school and help him get settled into his desk. While the pandemic is absolutely uncharted waters for us all, I can only imagine what he must feel like (as well as all the other students) heading into a new school with so many new health and safety protocols set in place.
The district also sent each child home with a lanyard to clasp their masks to. This has kept us (so far) from losing our mask at school. I’ll admit I was worried Karson would trade masks with one of his classmates at some point during the day. However, Karson has also returned each day with his own mask.
I can absolutely sympathize with every parent who was unable to walk their child to class on the first day. It’s one of the many milestones our children will go through and a huge moment for parents. It’s upsetting that so many traditions have been altered and/or uprooted, but it’s also important that we all do our part to make sure we’re working against the spread of COVID-19.
Educators across the county are doing the best they can to support students attending school on campus and those who opted to participate in virtual learning.
In an interview with the Guy-Perkins School District’s elementary principal earlier this week, I found out the teachers are making interactive assignments that sometimes include live feeds to give students the chance to communicate in real time with their teacher and also their classmates. After being away from the school setting for so long, I think this is extremely important to help them see a successful school year.
I think it’s very clear from the parades many teachers organized earlier this year when schools were shut down that our local educators genuinely care about our children. That’s something we should all take note of and be thankful for.
I also think it’s incredible that the Guy-Perkins School District is providing free meals to all its students. Those participating in the virtual learning program will have meals delivered to them. This will definitely relieve some of the stress and anxiety I’m sure many families have.
As week one of the new school year wraps up, I hope students and teachers across the county start week two with as much drive as they did this week.
