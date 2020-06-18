A few weeks ago, I told Karson he wasn’t allowed to get any new toys until his birthday rolls around.
The little guy turns 5 years old next month and has mountains of toys to choose from between now and then. But of course, my taller half took Karson to the store on Wednesday and let him pick out a toy.
Sometimes, being a dad means breaking the rules and having fun.
Being a father has its perks – there isn’t much that scares a child more than hearing “the dad voice” after being told to clean his room at least five times by mom. But what’s more important than having someone to enforce cleaning routines is having a mentor to make lasting memories with.
Michael became a part of Karson’s life about three years ago. My favorite photo of these two was taken on Karson’s second birthday.
Taking Karson to the zoo for his birthday became a tradition in 2017. However, that tradition may have been short-lived now that the coronavirus pandemic has forced Little Rock Zoo staff to limit the number of people allowed at the zoo at a given time. The Little Rock Zoo closed in mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic and announced this month that it would reopen to members only next week. Given the current conditions associated with going to the zoo, I will instead hold on to memories of previous trips and wait for a safer time to enjoy spending time with family and other animals.
Karson had just turned 2 years old when Michael hoisted him onto his shoulders so he could get a better look at the camels in July 2017.
Sometimes, being a dad includes having a small child sit upon your shoulders while rubbing his sweaty hands on your sunglasses as he bellows at a caravan of camels.
Other times, it’s saying that powering through a super-sized honeybun does not equate to eating a well-balanced meal or that it’s OK to stay up late and watch movies about superheroes.
Whether these two are watching National Geographic documentaries about the solar system or dressing up in superhero gear, they are constantly making memories.
After returning home from visiting family on Christmas, little Karson and Michael put to use his new superhero gear and “battled” in the floor. And, each time Karson walks into a room dressed as a different superhero – Captain America, Spiderman, the Black Panther and others – Michael chooses to humor little Karson by asking the superhero if he saw Karson when he made his way into the room and asking the superhero to stick around because Karson was a huge fan and would like to see him, too. Karson giggles each time as he rips his mask off and announces he was beneath the superhero disguise all along.
It’s comforting to know that someone so humble is always there to protect us and make sure we smile every single day.
Michael is a dedicated father determined to provide his children with support, stability and guidance – guidance to be good people who are passionate about the things (and people) they love.
Father’s Day is just around the corner and definitely prompts us to remind our strong-willed dads just how much we respect them, but it’s also not enough time to re-cap all the countless memories created through the years. Instead of thinking back on memories already made, let’s spend Father’s Day creating new memories.
In our home, we are lucky to have a superhero dad who knows just when to swoop in and save the day in the nick of time.
