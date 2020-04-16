Since I was little, I have enjoyed searching for four-leaf clovers.
It would be more accurate to describe this hobby as an obsession.
I can’t explain why this is as unnaturally important to me as it is, but finding these unique clovers is quite satisfying. Sometimes, I am lucky enough to spot a five-, a six- or even a seven-leaf clover.
Shortly before the majority of us began working from home, my 4-year-old sidekick and I found a four-leaf clover near the Conway Police Department entrance. Karson said we should give it to the ladies at the front desk, so that’s just what we did.
There was a man sitting by the front desk reviewing accident reports. I don’t know who he was, but he was impressed at our find. To me, it was just a normal day – sometimes you find a four-leaf clover in a patch and sometimes you don’t. That day, we did.
Amazed to see us walk in moments after I walked out of the building with a stack of incident reports in my hands, the man told us we should cherish such a find. I prefer to give clovers away after finding them. It’s the thrill of finding them that makes me happiest and I enjoy making others smile when they receive them. Most have told me they’ve never found one of their own and that they were thankful to receive one.
Karson is starting to take on this hobby as well, though he doesn’t quite grasp yet it’s the four-leaf ones I’m after. As I’m looking through a patch, he often will walk up to me and proudly hand over a dirt-covered bouquet of clovers.
It’s a kind gesture, and I appreciate it.
During our first week on quarantine, I took Karson out to Woolly Hollow State Park. There wasn’t a crowd that day, and it was before the playground area was closed.
I’m not upset the playground area has since been closed to park visitors. It absolutely should be during this pandemic.
However, while we got to enjoy this final bit of play at the park, Karson and I both got a little bit of something we desperately needed after being locked up in our house for a few days. My sweet ball of energy was able to let loose his wild side on the playground while I sifted through a small patch of clovers. I found seven four-leaf clovers that day. I couldn’t believe it.
In my years of gathering and collecting these, I’ve learned not to get frustrated when I don’t leave a patch – or two or three – without going home with a score. Some days aren’t as fulfilling as others. But even just spending some quiet time sifting through a luscious, green patch is quite therapeutic.
One thing I’ve noticed when I introduce others to this hobby is the anger that overtakes them quickly when they don’t immediately spot something other than the many three-leaf clovers surrounding them. You can’t force finding a four-leaf clover, it just happens.
Many times, you’ll find the leaves become entangled together. So while you believe you’ve finally found that one-of-a-kind clover, you quickly find you were deceived. It happens all the time.
I’d like to think this activity teaches patience. I’m working on applying this patience into my time as a “homeschool” teacher. In between assignments, we’ll walk the wood line by the house and look for flowers.
We don’t have any clovers here, so once society re-opens, don’t be surprised if you see me looking at the ground instead of walking along the sidewalk. I’m likely hoping to spot a four-leaf clover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.