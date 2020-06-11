The nation (even our own neighborhoods) are divided today.
Social media is buzzing with demands to “defund the police” and also to “defund the media.” Meanwhile, some are protesting in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement while others are against it.
Black lives do matter, and those arguing that the movement should not focus solely on the black community and instead root for “all lives” are clearly missing the point – all lives cannot matter if black lives don’t matter, too.
Faulkner County (for the most part) stands with the black community in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Conway Police Department officers continue to kneel alongside protestors to help show the black community that it is welcome here. That is encouraging.
Despite our local love, the nation remains divided. Some of our neighbors are also divided.
During the first day of our local protests, a Faulkner County resident was caught on camera stabbing at protestors who were marching from the Conway Commons shopping center to the old Faulkner County Courthouse as his driver drove through the crowd. That was absolutely unsettling.
One local photographer, Ian Lyle, has helped portray a powerful message of love.
Lyle is a University of Central Arkansas student who has captured several moments that show police supporting the black community. The photos taken by this photographer are quickly circling the web, and I hope they continue to do so.
In some of the shots, you see Conway officers handing out water to protestors. Others show law enforcement hugging protestors (both white and black) and his art also showcases discussions between white and black people at local protests.
These messages send a clear message that we could all get along if we would love each other and spend the time to listen to the perspectives of others when we do not understand how other individuals feel.
Many relationships and friendships end due to a lack of communication. We cannot let our nation stand divided over a lack of communication, nor can we allow violence to be the voice for those in need of reason.
Our local law enforcement agencies have gone above and beyond to show there is a right way for police and the black community to speak to one another during thee protests and also to understand each other during the Black Lives Movement while tensions against authorities is high. Instead of standing along the sidelines, our local officers are jumping into the crowd, letting young children hold up signs while sitting on their shoulders and joining community cookouts. This is the way it should be done.
I feel uneasy when I see my own friends sharing messages of hate toward law enforcement. My other half is an honorable police officer who goes above and beyond to do things the right way.
I also find it discouraging to see many turning their backs on “the media.”
Why are we so divided?
While there are bad apples spoiling departments, we should not turn our backs on the overwhelming majority of law enforcement that wants to serve the community justly.
And though many complain that the only articles they see on their social media streams are highlighting “negative” news, it doesn’t mean all reporters are out to tell you what’s wrong with the world. Journalists have a duty to report on what’s going on – the good and the ugly. And while your social circle is more likely to share what would be considered “negative” news, it doesn’t mean that reporters aren’t happy to highlight feel-good stories of officers standing hand-in-hand with local protestors.
If we could just listen to understand instead of waiting for our chance to respond when someone else has finished speaking, I truly believe we would all be more productive in moving forward toward peace and love.
