It’s been a while since I’ve written about Scotty Ray Gardner, the man who selfishly took the life of Susan “Heather” Stubbs.
He killed her on March 6, 2016, in Room 114 of the Days Inn motel on Oak Street in Conway and he didn’t care. It was the first death sentence in Faulkner County in 36 years.
Though this woman hungered for air in her final moments, he was eager to move on with the rest of his day. Now, he admits she deserves a better ending than what he gave her.
Susan was “more than a body found in a motel room,” Scotty said in a January letter. However, he told police after he killed her that he did it because she was “mouthy.”
Solitude certainly makes the mind wander, and Scotty has been forced to get to know himself a little better after a Faulkner County jury deliberated for less than 15 minutes on Aug. 22, 2018, before handing down a death sentence in Scotty’s case.
Scotty never testified or defended himself during the trial, but now, he’s ready to talk.
Years later, the death-row inmate said he’s willing to admit that Susan deserved more in life. He cut her life short, and it’s not fair to her family.
“I deserve what I got,” he said of being sentenced to death. “I’m guilty. I’m a career criminal. She as a mother that only wanted her kids to have better. I misled her – I lied to her. She got caught up with my smooth talk about how I could make her and her three kids a better life. She only wanted her kids to have a home. I told her I had lots of money in Oklahoma at my lawyer’s office. I told I’d buy a house and we would be a family.
“That was my lie.”
Scotty admits he lied to Susan so that she would drop a no contact order she put in place soon before she was killed.
After waiting behind bars for the day the state of Arkansas will carry out his sentence, the murder’s outlook on the death verdict and his own actions has changed.
Before, what he did didn’t matter. Now, he’s willing to say this woman’s family deserves answers. No punishment will ever away take the pain they undoubtedly feel after loosing Susan.
Regarding the two boys accused in the Fragstein case, Scotty said he hopes Faulkner County residents will show Tacori Mackrell mercy.
The murder suspect is too young to be isolated until his death, Scotty said.
“I beg those two young men, don’t let a jury put you here. Death means death. Ask for a plea. Any sentence can change, but you can’t change a death sentence,” Scotty wrote in his January letter. “If you don’t come to death row, take full advantage of everything the ADC offers. In general population, there’s so much to do and so many programs, but if you choose death row, you sit in a cell by yourself waiting to die.”
Scotty has asked that I come speak to him to allow him to open up about why he did what he did; and I have agreed.
I’m not sure what to expect out of this encounter, but there are a lot of unanswered questions that need to be addressed.
As I’ve said before, it’s clear the best punishment for Scotty was to force him to watch as his own life slipped away in solitude. He finally understands and admits he shouldn’t have killed Susan. But, Susan was not his first victim. Gardner served more than 30 years in prison for nearly killing his then-wife who was pregnant with his son years ago. Shortly after his release, he killed Susan.
If anything, Scotty owes Susan and her family a true apology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.