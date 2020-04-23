Last night, we made a caterpillar out of a cut up piece of construction paper.
I never realized homework would be so fun, but Karson is catching on that learning can be fun.
Maybe he forgot in that moment that he was still learning.
He’s quite proud of his goofy-looking caterpillar. He should be; I know I am proud of him. While sitting at the kitchen table catching up on homework for the week, Karson grew antsy about wanting to take on his own project.
This want grew into more of a demand, and it started to frustrate me. I knew the inspiration must have come from the caterpillars we saw on our day’s nature walk. That frustration soon subsided when I realized he willingly wanted to add to his list of things to do.
After wrapping up a round of alphabet flash cards, I told him we could take on his challenge and make a caterpillar after completing one other assignment – a homemade catapult designed to launch a Peep across the room.
We were both satisfied with this compromise. So was our nearly-5-month-old puppy, Megatron – named, of course, after a Transformer.
When we got the once-little puppers, we decided to name him Megatron (one of the bad guys) because a neighbor has a dog named Optimus Prime. It seemed only fitting.
Creating the catapult was fun, and we had everything we needed in our craft box.
So, with a plastic spoon, a few rubber bands and seven popsicle sticks, we built a catapult together. This lesson also taught Karson how ruthless a rubber band can be, no matter how small it is.
The best part of this activity was putting the thing to use. Karson thought he would chase after each Peep after launching it across the kitchen and have a chance to snack on the fruits of his labor. However, our pup was faster and lunged quicker than Karson after those yellow, chicken-shaped marshmallows.
We laughed together knowing we couldn’t launch the Peeps across the room but instead needed to aim for the other end of the kitchen table.
By the time all the Peeps were gobbled up, Karson beamed with excitement. He hadn’t forgotten my promise and happily yelled that “Now we can make a caterpillar!”
To tell the truth, I had hoped he would forget, because I was ready for a break from schoolwork. But, a promise is a promise.
This time, Karson was responsible for the entire project.
I helped him a tad by drawing lines on the paper showing him where to cut. I left the cutting up to him, and he did a great job.
He’s shown a great improvement in his fine motor skills.
From there, I showed him where to put the glue and how to properly fold the paper into a ring shape. It started off as a trial-and-error process, but he soon got the hang of things and moved on to gluing the rings together.
We used one of the fluffy pom-poms provided by the school, attached some googly eyes and voila! A green caterpillar named “Fan” was created.
This 4-year-old is quite proud of himself. I’m proud of him for taking initiative to create his own project and for doing the work himself. He’s happy to have a green caterpillar with crazy eyes to watch some TV with him while I work today.
I’d say it’s a win-win situation.
