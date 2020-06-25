Juvenile detention rates in Faulkner County were down in 2019 by less than half of what they were in 2018.
These numbers have been dropping at an incredible rate since Faulkner County launched a pilot risk assessment program for juvenile offenders in 2015.
Our juvenile judge along with the juvenile probation officers and community sponsors that volunteer their efforts to organize programs that are clearly making a difference make lower detention rates possible while also providing services that combat recidivism.
Faulkner County was one of four counties to pilot the structured assessment of violence risk in youth (SAVRY) program back in 2015. That year, 495 juveniles were placed behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center.
The following year, that number had dropped to 380.
The numbers didn’t stop dropping there. Fewer juveniles are detained in FCDC because our juvenile judge stands for “being smart, not soft.”
The programs instated in Faulkner County go beyond “not locking kids up,” but instead instill a foundation of resources at-risk youth can turn to and gain useful skills to last them a lifetime, as Juvenile Judge Troy Braswell Jr. previously told the Log Cabin.
He’s definitely on to something, and the numbers prove that the SAVRY assessments are working to keep juvenile detention rates down.
In 2017, 262 juveniles were detained in the county jail. That number dropped to 212 in 2018.
What’s more impressive that the steady decline in local juvenile detention rates is seeing these advocates in action.
Since the pilot program launched in 2015, Faulkner County can now say it has seen a 79 percent reduction in detention rates with 102 juvenile offenders being detained in the county jail throughout 2019.
Advocates from across the state were invited to take part in a workshop series last year that focused on the juvenile justice systems’ needs.
These sessions were absolutely powerful.
Toward the end of the workshop series, local teens who had completed their probation and their parents were invited to talk about what was most effective in regards to their requirements and what could be done better in the future. This is what makes all the difference.
Judge Braswell and his team are not afraid to take a step back and reevaluate how the juvenile justice system is handled. And others across the state are taking notice to what’s going on here in Faulkner County.
Of the juvenile offenders detained in 2019, 80 percent were considered high risk.
The SAVRY questionnaires help juvenile justice staff determine if a juvenile offender is considered at a low, moderate or high risk of re-offending. The assessments also help officials gather information bout the individual to find out what programs and services would best help them. These programs range from a boy’s boxing club, a girl’s book club, a sewing class and much more. What’s most important about these programs is it allows at-risk youth to form a bond with a mentor they can turn to and talk to.
I learned while attending these juvenile justice workshops last year that it’s imperative we give youth a voice and let them know their opinions matter and that their ideas are valued. Sadly, many of our youth are mentally and/or physically abused at home. We owe it to the children in our community to know that if they do not have someone they can turn to at home they are valued by their community leaders and neighbors.
