A few hours before the preschool halls at Guy-Perkins Elementary School erupted in laughter as the Tiny T-Birds exchanged cards and decorated cookies for Valentine’s Day, the students took their cap and gown photos.
I’m well aware this is only a small step toward a much-longer scholastic career.
But as a mother, I caught myself wanting to cry. How does one prepare themselves for these inevitable milestones?
Sure, the pre-k graduation ceremony isn’t until mid-May. However, seeing my 4-year-old sweetheart proudly wearing his blue cap and gown tugged at my heart.
Since he made his grand appearance into our world, little Karson has impacted my life greatly.
While that’s something I’m sure every parent says, it’s more than true.
We have countless hours of memories to look back on as we continue adding to the “Great Adventures of Mar Mar and Kar Kar.” Looking forward can be difficult at times, knowing one chapter will soon close.
Though his preschool days are nearing to an end, I know kindergarten is just around the corner.
There are moments when this wild ball of energy will look up at me and remind me “I’m growing up, Mommy.”
And, he’s right. He won’t be this little forever. But I will continue to cherish every moment and wipe away each tears for as long as he’ll let me.
Every night we have story time before the lights are turned off to go to sleep. It’s rare he’ll go to sleep without hearing a story. For a while, Dr. Seuss was Karson’s go-to. A few months ago he received “Bunny’s Book Club” thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. At this point, he has almost every word memorized. He loves adventuring alongside Bunny and fantasizing about swashbucklers.
As he demands me to read “Bunny’s Book Club” another time each night, he sets up dozens upon dozens of “stuffies” about him so that his stuffed friends can listen in on the tale too.
The large pile of toys among the one little boy is typically surrounded by a large, plush snake. Boys will be boys, right?
As the years go by, I can’t help but reminisce the many milestones we’ve hit already. I remember when he started teething for the first time while we were at Silver Dollar City and when he took his first steps at the old office.
Now, I am working to prepare myself to watch for the first time as he walks across the stage and graduates from one chapter of his life and into the next. I know there will be more ceremonies to come and other accomplishments achieved.
I’ll be taking baby steps all along the way until the next “big day” in an effort to cherish every moment for as long as possible. After all, he’s not going to want to watch “Toy Story” 12 times in one week with me forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.