It’s been raining a lot, but the kids are all right.
We’re living through a historic, global pandemic right now. It’s a bit surreal. Everyone has been affected to some degree by this.
Our family adventures over the past week were not as animated as they were at the beginning of our quarantine, but it’s been a memorable experience, to say the least.
I broke a few rules, and I’m OK with that.
Since this pandemic made its way to Faulkner County, Paxton Media Group sent all its employees home. Working remotely from home has not been ideal, but it’s safest to keep from spreading COVID-19. However, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see the efforts of the volunteers and organizers with the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas in person.
It was inspiring.
Through this longer-than-expected break from school, CAPCA has worked to keep hungry children fed.
It hasn’t been easy.
Knowing the feeling and hunger associated with growing up in a struggling home, a local University of Central Arkansas graduate stepped up to provide a few extra meals for 104 Faulkner County families. George Odum is a safety in the National Football League. He plays for the Indianapolis Colts, and can often be found doing good deeds in Conway during the off season.
The first time I met Odum he was helping refurbish homes for Habitat for Humanity in the Pine Street community.
When I asked him what inspired him to donate food boxes to local families, the NFL safety told me there were children who needed help and he wanted to make sure they had food at home.
This donation was something many families did not take for granted. One woman walked to the facility on Robins Street to pick up food for her family. She was going to carry the load back home with her. CAPCA organizers did not want to watch this woman struggle any more than she already was and instead let her use a cart to carry the food back home easier than she planned.
Love is shining through this tragic pandemic.
It’s clear that in hard times, we all come together for the greater good. I’m thankful for that. I’m thankful I got to witness that. I’m thankful my 4-year-old son was with me to see this kindness first hand as well. I hope it teaches him why it’s important to be kind and help others.
Our kitchen table has transformed into a pre-school classroom now that spring break is over and schools remain closed.
There are colorful sheets of paper strewn about, a few paint smears on the table and a stack of AMI work that seems to grow larger every day.
We’re working on making it through each assignment without me getting overly frustrated with a 4-year-old boy. But, I wouldn’t trade this time together for the world.
In the midst of all this chaos, I know of two preschool instructors who just want their students to know they love and miss them. Karson’s teachers sent him a we-miss-you card in the mail. He did not stop grinning as he opened the card and smiled wider knowing his teachers sent him the card with a little puppy on it.
He talks about it every day.
My little boy’s teachers are not the only educators that should be recognized. I have seen schools across the county reaching out to their students via “teacher parades.”
I applaud everyone who organized and participated in these parades. It’s truly beautiful to see this county come together with love during a period of chaos and isolation.
Hang in there. We’ll make it through this together the best we can.
