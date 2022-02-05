In February, the thoughts of many folks turn, at least for a while, to affairs of the heart. Stores are filled with suggestions for romantic gifts, often with heart-shaped themes, but when was the last time you focused on the heart that pumps blood to all your organs?
According to the American Heart Association (AHA), someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 40 seconds. High blood pressure (HBP or hypertension) is another leading heart issue, and almost half of adults in the United States struggle with it.
If you haven’t asked yourself lately how healthy your heart is, now might be a good time to do that. Here are a few questions to ask and resources from the AHA to help you get started on your heart health check-up.
Is your diet heart-healthy?
Give recipes a makeover. Start with adding color to meals by incorporating more fruits and vegetables. AHA reports that fruits and vegetables are typically free of trans fat, saturated fat and sodium. Also, make sure that your diet is all about balance: eat a variety of foods, not just one type. To learn more about heart-healthy foods and how to create a heart-friendly diet, check out the AHA’s food page Eat Smart.
Are you exercising enough?
It seems like an impossible task for many, but even a little exercise can have an impact. Moving for 150 minutes a week is a good place to start. And it’s OK to focus on working more movement into your routine instead of stressing about meeting a particular goal so don’t push yourself to do anything too complicated. Start with the basics and work your way up. Check out the AHA’s fitness tips to help you get started.
How are you managing stress?
Keeping your stress level low can play a big part in keeping your heart healthy. Remembering to take time to reset and rest will help reduce stress and give you time to decompress. The AHA’s website has more info about how to effectively manage stress and how stress negatively affects your heart health.
Are you getting enough sleep?
Sleep is an important factor impacting mental health and stress levels and therefore it can also affect your heart health. Getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night ensures that your body functions optimally the next day. Make sure you allow yourself time to wind down before going to bed each night. Dim the lights in your room and remove distractions like electronic devices to help switch your brain into sleep mode. Look at the AHA’s information about sleep for guidelines to help you rest well.
Choosing to take care of your heart like it takes care of you by making decisions now that will positively impact your heart health can help you worry less in the future. For more information about heart health and heart conditions, head to heart.org. Be proactive in keeping your heart healthy and choose to take care of your heart.
