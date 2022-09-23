Football season is the unofficial start of fall for most people, and whether you’re watching a college game on Saturday night or an NFL game on Sunday afternoon, most football fans can agree that having the right food to snack on makes the viewing experience that much better.

Unfortunately, gameday favorites aren’t always the healthiest foods to eat, and it can be difficult to know how to make them healthier. The American Heart Association (AHA) has plenty of recipes to choose from, but here are four heart-healthy recipes to kick off your gameday plans!

Note: You can substitute the red kidney beans and pinto beans for two pounds of ground turkey.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.