Football season is the unofficial start of fall for most people, and whether you’re watching a college game on Saturday night or an NFL game on Sunday afternoon, most football fans can agree that having the right food to snack on makes the viewing experience that much better.
Unfortunately, gameday favorites aren’t always the healthiest foods to eat, and it can be difficult to know how to make them healthier. The American Heart Association (AHA) has plenty of recipes to choose from, but here are four heart-healthy recipes to kick off your gameday plans!
Buffalo white bean hummus with oven-baked sweet potato chips
Prep & Cook Time: 40 minutes Serves 6
2 medium sweet potatoes, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons canola or corn oil, split in half for use
1 can of no-salt-added cannellini beans, drained
2 tablespoons red hot pepper sauce, split in half for use
1. Preheat oven to 400°F and spray two large baking sheets with cooking spray.
2. Stir the potatoes, 1 tablespoon of oil and pepper together. Arrange them in a thin layer on the baking sheets.
3. Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browned, then turn the oven off. Let them sit in the over for 10 minutes to finish crisping, then remove them and let them cool.
4. Put the beans, water, 1 tablespoon of hot sauce, and the other tablespoon of oil into a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and stir in the remaining hot sauce. Serve with the sweet potato chips.
Beef kebabs with avocado tzatziki sauce
Prep & Cook Time: 30 minutes Serves 4
1 cup fat-free, plain Greek yogurt
1/2 cucumber, peeled & cut in chunks
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 avocado, cut in chunks
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled
1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crumbled
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1. Put sauce ingredients in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 hours or until ready to use.
2. Combine kebab ingredients in a medium bowl and divide the mixture into 12 portions. Shape into oblong patties and skewer with 6-inch wooden skewers.
3. Spray a grill pan or a large skillet with cooking spray.
4. Cook the skewers for 5-7 minutes or until the meat isn’t pink and the juices are clear, turning on all sides for even browning.
5. Spoon the sauce over the skewers or use it for dipping.
Saucy boneless chicken ‘wings’ with cherry BBQ sauce
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 cup low sodium BBQ sauce
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 cup all-fruit cherry spread
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips (around 16 total)
1. Stir together the BBQ sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside for later.
2. Combine the dry ingredients in another bowl.
3. Put the chicken strips in the flour mixture and make sure they’re coated.
4. Place the strips in a slow cooker, pouring the BBQ sauce over them. Cook covered on low for three to four hours or on high for 1 1/2 to two hours.
Slow cooker vegetarian three-bean chili
2 16-ounce cans no-salt-added red kidney beans, drained
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 16-ounce cans no-salt-added pinto beans, drained
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 16-ounce cans no-salt-added black beans, drained
2 teaspoons dried oregano, crumbled
28-ounce can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained
2 teaspoons ground coriander
2 16-ounce cans no-salt-added tomato sauce
4 medium garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1. Mix all of the ingredients together in a slow cooker.
2. Cook covered on low for 6-8 hours or until the beans are tender.
For more heart-healthy game-day recipe inspiration, check out the “Recipes” section of the AHA website.
Note: You can substitute the red kidney beans and pinto beans for two pounds of ground turkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.