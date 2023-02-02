I Thessalonians 4:16-18: “The Lord himself will come down from heaven with a loud command [or shout], with [or accompanied by; or preceded by] the voice of the archangel [ a leading or ruling angel; and with the trumpet call of God. And those who have died believing [ the dead] in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive [or alive and are left] will be gathered [caught; taken] up with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And [ so; in this way] we will be with the Lord forever. So, encourage [comfort] each other with these words.”
Brothers and sisters the day and hour when Jesus will return is unknown to every man, woman, boy and girl. Jesus said not even the angels in heaven know when he will return. Jesus himself does not even know when he will return to this earth, but only God the father. One thing I know for sure Jesus is coming back.
So, I am asking you to please be ready to go back with him. It’s going to be an awesome day when God sends his son, Jesus, back to earth to gather all believers to take them back with him. On that day everyone who gave their lives to Jesus and lived for him, whether dead or alive, will be caught up with him in the sky. This is not an appointment you want to miss. I urge you to get your lives right with Jesus, because if you don’t you will be left behind. I want to ask you, what is more important to you – remaining on earth living in sin or going to a perfect heavenly home to spend eternity with Jesus? Jesus wants us all to spend eternity with him, but you must decide if you want that to occur.
In closing, God loves you and sent his son Jesus, who died to free us from the bondage of sin and shame. There will be no excuse for anyone to be left behind. If you are left behind, it will be because you enjoyed the sinful life you were living, and it will be no fault of God. God has prepared a perfect place for a prepared people to live forever, and that’s heaven. It is a place where there will be no dying, strife, hatred, killing, sadness or depression. It is a place where there will be eternal joy, peace and celebration. Heaven is a peaceful place where everyone will find sweet comfort for the spirit and contentment for the mind. Heaven is the perfect place all hearts are dreaming of, for only heaven is lovely enough for the cherished souls we love and who have loved our lord. I do not know about you, but that is where I want to be throughout eternity.
