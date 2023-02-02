I Thessalonians 4:16-18: “The Lord himself will come down from heaven with a loud command [or shout], with [or accompanied by; or preceded by] the voice of the archangel [ a leading or ruling angel; and with the trumpet call of God. And those who have died believing [ the dead] in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive [or alive and are left] will be gathered [caught; taken] up with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And [ so; in this way] we will be with the Lord forever. So, encourage [comfort] each other with these words.”

Brothers and sisters the day and hour when Jesus will return is unknown to every man, woman, boy and girl. Jesus said not even the angels in heaven know when he will return. Jesus himself does not even know when he will return to this earth, but only God the father. One thing I know for sure Jesus is coming back.

