You must understand when this life is over we will spend eternity in either heaven or hell. Many believe this world is all there is to life. They believe they will remain on earth forever. Others believe when they die that will be the end of life for them. Some even think when they die they will return to this earth as something or someone else. While others believe when they die they will spend eternity floating in outer space.
Brothers and sisters, when we die heaven or hell will be our last stop. We must understand, the way will live on Earth will determine where we spend our afterlife. Eternity will be spent with either Jesus in heaven or with the devil in hell. Where you live life eternally is a decision only you can make. Please understand heaven and hell are real places. There is no other place to spend eternity when this life is over. When you die, your spirit will go back to the one who created you, and that’s the almighty God. One day we all will stand before Jesus, the king of kings and lord of lords. It is not my intention to scare anyone.
However, I must warn you we will all answer to Jesus when we die. Each of us will bow to Jesus, and every tongue will confess he is lord to the glory of God. If you choose to spend eternity in heaven, you will bow to him. If you choose to spend eternity in hell, you will still bow to him. For those of you who are asleep, it is time to wake up and make Jesus your lord and savior. Open your eyes and come out of the darkness you are living in.
The day will come when we all will face Jesus. Once you die you will not have another opportunity to change your mind regarding where your final resting place will be. So, brothers and sisters choose wisely. Choose Jesus so you can live with him forever in heaven. If you do not, the devil will be more than pleased to welcome you to hell where you will spend eternity with him forever. If you don’t know Jesus as your lord and savior, do not allow today to go by without doing so. Ask him to forgive you of your sins and to come into your heart. Find a church who will baptize you in the name of the lord Jesus and start living for him today.
