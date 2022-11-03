You must understand when this life is over we will spend eternity in either heaven or hell. Many believe this world is all there is to life. They believe they will remain on earth forever. Others believe when they die that will be the end of life for them. Some even think when they die they will return to this earth as something or someone else. While others believe when they die they will spend eternity floating in outer space.

Brothers and sisters, when we die heaven or hell will be our last stop. We must understand, the way will live on Earth will determine where we spend our afterlife. Eternity will be spent with either Jesus in heaven or with the devil in hell. Where you live life eternally is a decision only you can make. Please understand heaven and hell are real places. There is no other place to spend eternity when this life is over. When you die, your spirit will go back to the one who created you, and that’s the almighty God. One day we all will stand before Jesus, the king of kings and lord of lords. It is not my intention to scare anyone.

