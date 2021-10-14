Hello everyone, this is the day the lord has made, so let us rejoice and be glad in it. My title is something many people don’t like to discuss. Every time I read about the rich man, and Lazarus I think about how good it would be to go to heaven and how horrible it will be to go to hell. Many are on the path to hell when they don’t have to be. Many individuals don’t believe heaven or hell exist because they can’t see them right now. Brothers and sisters, you can believe whatever you want to believe, but let me tell you a little something, they both are real. I have never visited either place to see if they are real, but Jesus said they are real, and I believe what my savior says. Read Luke 16:19-31 in your leisure time. I pray that people will enter a relationship with Jesus, the son of God. I pray that they will believe in him as the scripture has said and become his disciples, following him and only him because there is no other way to the father but through Jesus. If people refuse to believe in God and follow him they will have the experience of that place called hell. So, I beg you brothers and sisters get right with Jesus because one day heaven or hell will be your eternal resting place when you leave this earth. I beg you, choose heaven while you still have time. If you don’t choose heaven, that automatically means you have chosen hell. Hell is the place where you will burn forever and ever; the place where the fire never goes out. This is not the time to turn your back on Jesus. Give your life to him. I would like for each of you to answer this question for yourselves. Who or what in your life is more important than getting to know Jesus and being with him forever in eternity? What are you doing or saying that will keep you out of heaven? Remember what I said, heaven and hell are two real places. If you don’t go to one you will be going to the other. I’m just keeping it real. Don’t ever forget, God loves you so much that he sent his son Jesus to die for you and me, which, gives us an opportunity to have life eternally through Jesus Christ. Remember it’s your call, you choose heaven or hell. It’s not up to God or man. It’s up to you and only you. God has already spoken, and he is not going to change his mind because you don’t believe in heaven or hell. God gave us the ability to choose right from wrong so, just stop and think about what you are doing that will keep you out of heaven. Whatever you are doing that is keeping you out of heaven serves as an open door to hell for you. If sinning means that much to you, keep sinning, but understand that it will lead you straight to hell. Don’t continue to disobey Jesus, taking the chance on going to hell. Once again, it’s your call. When it is all said and done, your soul, the real you; will leave your body and spend eternity in heaven or hell. Be wise, choose heaven before you die. Brothers and sisters, this is not fake news. Your soul will spend eternity in one or the other. Ask Jesus to help you so you can spend eternity in heaven with him. He will help you if you mean it. Jesus knows if you are playing with him or if you’re being serious. It’s time for us to be faithful to Jesus, you soul is depending on him to get into heaven. Jesus has already paid the price for your soul with his blood, so don’t let him down. All you have to do is surrender, give your life to Him. Believe he is the son of God. Ask him to come into your heart. Repent of your sins and make him your Lord and Savior today. Don’t wait do it now. If you do you are on your way to heaven. Your name will be written in the lambs book of life. In closing, stop playing with Jesus, our lord and savior, king of kings and lord of lords.
Thank you Jesus for all you have done.
So it is, it is so.
