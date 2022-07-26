If luxurious accommodations and striking looks are on your mind you can add the Volvo XC90 to the wish list. It also impresses with three-row seating for up to seven passengers.

Our tester for the week was the top-of-the-line XC90 Recharge T8 Inscription powerhouse rated at 455 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine including a larger 143 horsepower electric motor. Its electric and gas engine combine for athletic acceleration, something many large SUVs lack.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.

