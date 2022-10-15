‘Hellraiser (2022)” is a reboot of the iconic 1987 cult horror film of the same name this time directed by David Bruckner (director “The Night House” and “The Ritual”) and written by Luke Piotrowski and Ben Collins (writers of “The Night House”) based on Clive Barker’s 1986 novella “The Hellbound Heart.” Odessa A’zion stars as Riley, a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. When her brother (played by 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn) disappears, she must make sacrifices to the Cenobites and The Priest, aka Pinhead (played by Sense8’s Jamie Clayton), in order to bring him back.

I am admittedly not a big fan of the original 1987 adaptation of Clive Barker’s iconic novel, so much so that I never really bothered to see the nine other sequels that followed it, which I’ve heard aren’t very great to begin with anyway. I am, however, a fan of director David Bruckner’s previous project “The Night House” as well as a huge fan of Jamie Clayton and the horror genre in general so I was intrigued to check this reboot out when I first heard that all three of these things were going to come together in one project.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

