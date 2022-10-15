‘Hellraiser (2022)” is a reboot of the iconic 1987 cult horror film of the same name this time directed by David Bruckner (director “The Night House” and “The Ritual”) and written by Luke Piotrowski and Ben Collins (writers of “The Night House”) based on Clive Barker’s 1986 novella “The Hellbound Heart.” Odessa A’zion stars as Riley, a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. When her brother (played by 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn) disappears, she must make sacrifices to the Cenobites and The Priest, aka Pinhead (played by Sense8’s Jamie Clayton), in order to bring him back.
I am admittedly not a big fan of the original 1987 adaptation of Clive Barker’s iconic novel, so much so that I never really bothered to see the nine other sequels that followed it, which I’ve heard aren’t very great to begin with anyway. I am, however, a fan of director David Bruckner’s previous project “The Night House” as well as a huge fan of Jamie Clayton and the horror genre in general so I was intrigued to check this reboot out when I first heard that all three of these things were going to come together in one project.
And I was very impressed with the final product. Me not being a fan of the original film nor its sequels may make my opinion differ from actual fans of the franchise especially with all the changes it makes, but I had a really fun time with this new installment. Bruckner has crafted an intriguing, very gory, and horny, although it arguably could be even hornier, new installment in the franchise that makes it its own thing while also being faithful to the original. The decision to make this a new story with new characters, apart from Pinhead and the Cenobites, makes this reboot feel fresh which is so important for a film in a franchise that has ten other installments.
The Cenobite designs are fantastic and, again, stay faithful to the original while also doing their own thing with it. I do wish we could’ve seen more of them, but what we do see is gnarly and beautiful in a gory, creepy kind of way that only a Hellraiser film could pull off. Bruckner used practical effects for the creature designs where as I think any other modern director might have gone with a lot of CGI, but the practical effects fully bring these creatures to life. It’s very impressive. The gore also looks incredible and does a great job of going just far enough where it doesn’t cross the torture porn threshold, although I do think it could’ve gone further for some scenes.
I also need to give a shoutout to other fantastic technical elements of the film like the production design and the score. Every single set in this film, done by production designer Kathrin Eder who previously worked on “The Night House” with Bruckner, is so well realized and becomes characters of their own. From the huge estate where the final act takes place, to winding corridors beyond the walls, to the glimpses we get to see of the Cenobites’ other world are all fantastic. Composer Ben Lovett, who also worked on the score for “The Night House,” crafts a haunting and powerful score that elevates every scene, especially the final act which can get a bit messy in parts with the script.
Jamie Clayton is a fantastic Pinhead. Yes, Doug Bradley made this character his own back in the day and is iconic in the role, but Clayton equally make this her own character, bringing a lot of her own style to the part while still being quintessentially “Pinhead.” In Clive Barker’s novel, Pinhead is described as an androgynous being with a feminine voice so this film becomes even more faithful to the source material with Clayton’s casting. Clayton is able to be seductive yet authoritative with the role, commanding the screen in every single scene she’s in. She’s far the best part of the entire film.
Odessa A’zion is also great in the lead role. She’s able to make this extremely flawed and complex character easily rootable which is important with all the stuff she has to go through in her journey throughout the film. The rest of the cast, apart of Cenobite actors, are just okay, but that may have to do more with how one-demential and forgettable their characters are written than their actual performances. The writing of all the other characters is definitely the film’s biggest flaw as each secondary character are sort of reduced to one character description like “the boyfriend” or “the roommate.”
“Hellraiser (2022)” is, I think, a solid addition to this franchise and something that I hope will continue more in the future because I just love seeing Jamie Clayton in this role. There are a few changes here, but that’s what just keeps it fresh for new and returning fans. “Hellraiser (2022)” is currently streaming on Hulu.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
