Arkansas Secretary of Health Jose Romero Tuesday acknowledged what has become obvious: We won’t reach “herd immunity” with COVID-19 any time soon, so the focus should be immunizing as many people as possible.
Herd immunity has been one of the strategic pillars for ending the pandemic. First, we “flattened the curve” by shutting everything down so hospitals wouldn’t be overwhelmed. Then we wore masks and social distanced to buy time to develop vaccines and treatments. Then we would reach 70-85 percent vaccination rates to achieve herd immunity, when so many people can’t get the disease that the virus runs out of hosts.
Each stage of the strategy has been challenged by the fact that people won’t always do what experts say they should. Despite the vaccines being available and free, only 44 percent of Arkansas’ 16-over population has received even one shot. That’s equal to about 34 percent of the population considering younger Arkansans aren’t eligible.
It’s noteworthy that 777,603 Arkansans as of Thursday morning were fully immunized, according to the Department of Health, while 266,187 have gotten the first of the two-shot regimen. That means most remaining Arkansans are not yet in the pipeline. Most who really wanted to be vaccinated and had no doubts have already done so. The rest are hard no’s, hesitant, or not in a big hurry.
Recognizing this reality, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has lowered his expectations. During his press conference Tuesday, he set a new goal of at least partially immunizing 50 percent of all Arkansans within 90 days.
That’s still ambitious. As of Tuesday, it would require 467,206 Arkansans to get their first shot. Divided by 90, that’s more than 5,191 per day. On Wednesday, the Health Department reported that 4,239 more Arkansans had gotten their first shot since the previous day.
How can the state close that gap? One way is by making the shots as available as possible. On Tuesday, free shots were offered at an Arkansas Travelers baseball game. Only 11 people took up the offer.
The biggest jump will occur when the vaccine becomes available to children. Pfizer’s CEO this week said the Food and Drug Administration will soon approve vaccinating children ages 12-15. The company is also seeking authorization for children ages 2-11 in September. That second group would be vaccinated after Hutchinson’s 90-day window, and of course many parents will be as reluctant to vaccinate their children as they are to vaccinate themselves. But it will help drive the numbers up nevertheless.
Many Arkansans will never be vaccinated. On the other hand, more than 10 percent of Arkansans already have had the disease, confirmed or probable, while many recovered Arkansans never tested and some are naturally immune.
How do you reach the merely hesitant? Start with respect. Insulted people do not change their minds.
I’ve been vaccinated and I think others should be, too, but I acknowledge that it’s not a 100-0 decision. It’s not illogical or anti-science to be concerned about side effects from a new vaccine that was developed so quickly.
But while those side effects are theoretically possible, we know we’re battling a disease that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, almost all of whom were unvaccinated. That bear is in the house now.
Vaccine side effects haven’t surfaced after 95 million Americans have been fully immunized, while COVID’s long-term side effects are well-known. Some people who get sick stay sick.
Finally, getting the vaccine is the path forward to ending this pandemic and to living life fully, enjoying gatherings, and going where we want.
Arkansans have had different responses to COVID-19, ranging from “It’s all a hoax” to “I’m not coming out of my house until 2023.” Most are somewhere in between – not zero and not 100 – and that’s where many are regarding the vaccines, too.
Some will never be vaccinated, but many of the hesitant eventually could be. But they’re not going to be herded. They need information, encouragement, availability, time and respect. That’s just the way it’s going to be.
In the meantime, the official case count in Arkansas increased by 298 Wednesday.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
