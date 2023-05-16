Toyota sweetens the deal this year with a two-year, 24,000-mile maintenance plan on its Highlander besting rivals in the process. For 22 years, the three-row alternative to the minivan has been transferring families and their cargo around the globe.

And the midsize SUV gets a more efficient turbocharged four-cylinder engine replacing a V-6 power plant that sauntered off the line. With 265 horsepower, the new engine has less ponies than the outgoing model but more torque that remedies the pokiness.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.