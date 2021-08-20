Hello everyone!
I firmly believe that prayer is still the most effective weapon in the Christian arsenal. Prayer can be simply defined as, “having a conversation with God.” Our prayers can be audible or silent, private or public, formal or informal. Today, I want to look at three hindrances that can prevent us from having an effective prayer life.
The first hindrance to having an effective prayer life is SKEPTICISM. Skepticism, in my opinion is having an attitude of doubt. It suggests that we are uncertain about God’s willingness or perhaps even his ability to answer our prayers. The Bible says it best in James 1:6-7, “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. (7) That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord.” James reminds us that confidence plays a vital role in us having a powerful, effectual prayer life. We must believe that God is who the Bible says He is and that He can do exactly what the Bible says He can do.
The second hindrance to having an effective prayer life is SIN. I think Psalms 66:18 sums it up best, “If I had cherished sin in my heart, the Lord would not have listened.” We all make mistakes from time to time. However, there is a significant difference between an imperfect Christian making an occasional mistake and that same Christian intentionally and stubbornly holding on to attitudes and actions that are contrary to biblical teaching. When we willfully choose to cherish and/or hold on tightly to sinful behavior, it hinders the effectiveness of our prayer. Our prayers being effective begins the moment we consent to doing things God’s way.
The third hindrance to having an effective prayer life is SATAN. There are invisible satanic forces at work all around us. In fact, the Bible makes it plain in Ephesians 6:12, “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in heavenly realms.” Satan is always trying to distract us from praying. He constantly tries to divert our attention in hopes that we will be led astray. Do not let Satan mislead you, prayer is important every day!!!
Yes, prayer is the most effective weapon in the Christian arsenal. As born-again believers, it is important that we overcome skepticism, repent of willful sins, and be aware of Satan’s tactics. Today, I leave you with one of my favorite scriptures concerning prayer. Hebrews 4:16 says these words concerning prayer, “Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in the time of need.”
Blessings!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.