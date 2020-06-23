What was the purpose of this small button in the floorboard of the car? Send your answers, comments and especially stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: Early drive-in theaters had many issues with sound. The original Hollingshead drive-in, which opened in New Jersey in 1933, had speakers installed on the tower which caused a sound delay, affecting the quality of the picture for those sitting in the back of the drive-in. In 1935, the Pico Drive-in Theater in Los Angeles attempted to solve the problem by putting a row of speakers in front of the cars.
In 1941 just prior to the US entry into World War II, RCA introduced in-car speakers, hung from the window of each car, with individual volume controls and provided better quality sound. This also solved the problem of the speaker noise creating a public nuisance for the nearby neighborhoods.
The thousands of drive-in theaters that opened in the 1940s and 1950s attracted a type of patronage rarely seen in indoor theaters; the physically handicapped, invalids, the aged, the deaf, new mothers, etc. Everyone could come as they were and watch the movie in the privacy and comfort of their own vehicle.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org.
