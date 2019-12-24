Have you ever seen one of these? Where was it used? What was its function? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net.
Last Week’s Reveal: This wooden wringer washing machine was donated to the Faulkner County Museum in 2018 by Ray Kordsmeier. He recalled that he probably got it in a trade-in at Kordsmeier’s.
Although there were a variety of models, most of these turn-of-the-century wooden washing machines worked basically the same way.The crank on the outside rotated the wooden agitator seen in the picture (looks like a footstool).
This wooden washing machine is part of the permanent collection at the Faulkner County Museum. To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
