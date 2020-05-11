What was usually contained in this box? Send your answers, stories and comments to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: First of all, let me apologize for the wrong picture that was posted last week. The photo I meant to post was of these empty wall cubicles that used to house pay phones--like the other picture shows. The cubicles allowed some measure of privacy for the callers who lined the walls to place telephone calls.
Pay phones took nickels, dimes and quarters with a slot for each size coin with a mechanism making a different sound as each coin fell into the cash box, thus allowing the operator to tell how much money was inserted. Calls generally cost about a nickel in the 1950s and then about a dime until the mid-1980s.
Although payphones were introduced before the turn of the 20th century, the booths were indoors until about 1905. Over the next several decades, over a million outdoor telephone booths were placed around the United States alone.
After the Bell System breakup in 1984, independent phone stores opened, increasing the number of privately owned phones. And with the advent of the cell phone, pay phones became a thing of the past. The number of payphones in the U.S. dropped after 2007 and in July 2009, AT&T stopped supporting the Public Payphone service. Verizon got out the business as well.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.