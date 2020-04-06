Did you have one of these? Send your stories and comments to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: This vintage coffee mill was a gift from Ron’s Uncle Jim. It has been a focal conversation piece in our home for 30 years. Carol Powers wrote in that she had a similar one that was given to her father-in-law, Charles N. Powers, about 50 years ago. Ruth Castleberry also shared that she has one sitting on her buffet in the dining room.
The first US patent for a coffee grinder was issued to Thomas Bruff of Maryland in 1798. Bruff, Thomas Jefferson’s dentist, created a wall-mounted device for grinding beans between metal nuts with course and fine teeth.
One of the most popular manufacturers of these coffee mills was the Charles Parker Company. Charles Parker, of Meriden, Connecticut, manufactured his first mill in 1828, improving on existing coffee mills. The Charles Parker Company mills were manufactured between 1860 and 1950. After 1900, they started marking their mills with the initials C-P-C and then changed to Parker after 1920.
Fray & Clark and Arcade King were also popular Connecticut-based coffee mill manufacturers. Arcade King stopped making mills after 1910 but they made of such high-quality cast iron that many can still be found in antique shops.
In 1870, John Gulick Baker of Philadelphia patented his Champion #1, which became the most widely used grinder in grocery stores. There was also a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer, Logan & Strobridge, that was well known for making high-quality cast iron mills dating all the way back to 1890.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.