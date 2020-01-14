Have you ever seen one of these? Were you ever put in one? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: A quick shout-out to Al Andrews who was the first to correctly guess last week’s history mystery.
This Quickube aluminum ice cube tray from the 1950s was produced by Frigidaire. This tray, and others like it, was capable of producing 18 ice cubes. After the trays were filled with water, they were place on a level surface in the freezer part of the refrigerator.
Once frozen, the lever-style handles allowed the user to crack the ice and release the cubs in a single action rather than twisting and struggling to get the ice to release from the trays.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
