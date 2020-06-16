What are these? Where would you most likely find them? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: Although there were some creative guesses this week, Ron Bradley was the first to correctly guess that this was a 12V socket commonly known as a car cigarette lighter. Most readers who responded however, never used it for its original purpose.
While today, it is a primary method for delivering power to portable electronics in cars, trucks, RVs, boats, etc., it used to be one of the methods used to light cigarettes, using the little electric lighter element inside.
The electrical cigarette-lighter was invented in the early 1880s by Friedrich Wilhelm Schindler, a German inventor but cigarette lighter began appearing in automobiles in the mid-1920s. The modern “automatic” removable coil lighter was developed by Casco in 1956.
To use the lighter, it had to be pushed into the socket where it was held by a clip attached to a bi-metallic strip. The heating element will glow orange hot in seconds, causing the bi-metallic strip to bend and release the mechanism. The handle then popped out so the user knew it was ready and could remove it from the socket to light the cigarette, cigar, or tinder.
Chrysler stopped putting cigarette lighters in their vehicles after 1996. Many vehicles still have the socket—used for electronic device charging—but no lighter is furnished.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.