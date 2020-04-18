Have you ever been to this place? Where was it located? Send your answers, stories and comments to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: Carol McDaniel was the first to correctly guess last week's history mystery. She reported that she had seen a similar item in flea markets from time to time.
The Brownie Holiday camera had a small, simple viewfinder and used 127 film made by Kodak from 1953 to 1962. It had a molded brown and tan plastic body.
This was my very first camera. I got it when I was in about the third grade and still have the pictures I took with it at our class picnic. I was in Mrs. Russell Tubb’s third grade class at Sallie Cone Elementary and so there is a group picture of the whole class as well as pictures of us playing on the playground equipment behind the school.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
