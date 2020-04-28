This ring had a special power. What was it? Did you have one? Send your answers, stories, and comments to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: James H. “Peanut” Johnson and his wife, Alexandrina M. “Irene” met and married in Edinburgh, Scotland while he was stationed there with the U.S. Air Force. They moved to Conway in 1954 but traveled back often to Scotland to visit family in her native country.
The couple established Johnson’s Meadowlake Home in 1961 to serve the needs of Conway’s senior citizens. The one-story building was located on 30-acres north of Meadowlake Road and had a fishing lake on it.
Judy Corcoran was the first reader to correctly identify this week’s mystery photo. She also added that “Peanut” Johnson is a brother to Bill Johnson, former general manager of KCON and President/CEO of Security Savings and Loan (later Security Savings Bank) that was featured in the Artifact of the Week last Tuesday.
Johnson built a new nursing facility, St. Andrew’s Place on the southeast corner of College and Reedy Road in the 1990s. The old nursing home stood vacant for a few years until it was demolished to make way for The Ridge Apartments in the late 1990s.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
