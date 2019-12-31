Have you ever seen or used one of these? How does it work? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: This glass insulator was once used on the tops and crossarms of telephone poles.
Smaller insulators were used on telephone and telegraph circuits while larger insulators were made for electrical wires. Generally, the higher the voltage in the power lines, the larger the insulator had to be.
Their purpose was to insulate the electrical wires so that electricity (or telephone calls) didn’t all leak into the pole and into the earth.
Without insulators, it would be impossible to transmit electricity and telephone calls wouldn’t go more than a few hundred feet before you couldn’t hear the other person anymore.
There were hundreds of different styles and colors but most of the older insulators were made from glass or porcelain. Most insulators had a dome and a crown above a wire groove where a pinhole was located. The pinhole allowed you to screw the insulator onto a peg. At the base was a petticoat or skirt. Some had drip points.
This glass insulator is part of the permanent train collection at the Faulkner County Museum. To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
