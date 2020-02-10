Have you ever been in this building? Where was it located? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: A close examination of this picture reveals the words “Sterling Store” across the front but many readers thought this looked more like the Ben Franklin Store which opened in the 1940s. Thus this mystery photo is still just that—a mystery.
Sterling Store was located in a 2,500-square-foot store on Front Street next to Frauenthal and Schwarz in the mid-1920s. It had an entrance on Oak Street as well as an entrance on Front Street. Dave Grundfest, founder of Sterling Stores, was married to Maurine, one of Charles Frauenthal’s daughters.
Sterling moved into the Frauenthal and Schwarz building when it closed in 1952. John Ratliff was the manager in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Anthony Store moved into the former Sterling location next door.
In February 1969, Sterling’s began a remodel to enlarge its floor space. The wall between Sterling’s and the Anthony Store, which closed on January 1, 1969, was removed, giving Sterling’s twice the floor space. New floors, lighting, wall paneling and a lower ceiling was added. Sterling’s also added a fabric center as well as furniture and gift sections with the larger space.
Sterling Store later became a Magic Mart. A second Magic Mart later opened on Oak Street in the area recently vacated by Fred’s, etc. It became an Alco before closing.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.