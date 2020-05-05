What was the purpose for these curious cubbies? Send your answers, stories, and comments to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: The mood ring, introduced in the mid-1970s, rapidly became a fad in the 1970s but reappears periodically in variety of sets, including bracelets and necklaces. Alton Freyburger rang in with the first correct answer this week but quickly stated he never owned one—it was more of a jewelry for women…
Maris Ambats and Josh Reynolds, two New York inventors, produced the first mood ring in 1975. They were an instant sensation despite the relatively high price tag. People were fascinated
Mood rings contain thermochromic liquid crystals, which change colors based upon the temperature of the finger of the wearer. Most rings come with a color chart indicating the supposed mood of the wearer based upon the colors indicated on the ring.
Green means calm while blue means you are emotionally active but relaxed. Blue could also mean you are cooking dinner next to a hot stove.
Violet means you are very happy and passionate while black means you are nervous, tense or stressed. Black could also mean you have poor circulation.
Meadowlake Home: I had a couple of readers who corrected the misinformation in last week’s reveal about Meadowlake Home so here’s the rest of the story: Meadowlake Home was built on farm property owned by T.W. and Letcher Garrett Graham, parents of Florine Bell, wife of Bill Bell.
Bill and Florine Bell, along with Judge Roland Bradley, built the facility and operated it until it was sold to Peanut Johnson. The original building was just one wing on the west side. A dining/recreation area was later added on the north as was the east wing.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
To read more stories about Faulkner County’s past, join the Faulkner County Historical Society at faulknerhistory.org. Members receive the society’s journal, Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings, which is published three times a year.
