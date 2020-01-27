Did you ever use one of these? What was its purpose? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: Last week’s mystery device was a needle threader, used to assist in pulling the thread through the eye of a needle. Many readers guessed this mystery item correctly but Ron Bradley was the first to send in his response. I have felt the pain of several readers who shared that they can no longer see the eye of the needle and find this item a wonderful gadget.
Many kinds of needle threaders existed but the most common type had a short length of fine wire bent into a diamond shape, with one corner held by a piece of tinplate or plastic. The user passes the wire look through the needle eye, passes the string through the wire loop, and finally pulls both the look back through the needle by the handle, which pulls the thread through.
The typical needle threader had the image of a woman in profile stamped on the plate handle. Back in the 1970s, girls still took home economics while boys took shop classes but by the 21st century, many sewing courses had disappeared in public schools.
Most recently, some schools and organizations have brought sewing back, creating a sewing makerspace in some communities to revive the ancient skills of making and repairing with a needle and thread.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation! The museum now has 2020 museum calendars with historic pictures for $15. Go by the museum or get yours online at this link: https://my-site-104396.square.site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.