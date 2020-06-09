Have you ever used one of these? What is it? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: The twist-key can-opener was patented by J. Osterhoudt in 1866. At the time, there was still no general-purpose can-opener, thus each can came with a spot-welded or soldered-on twist-key can-opener which snapped off after opening the can by bending the tin at a thin region.
During the 1800s, the canning process had been mechanized and refined, with can walls becoming thinner. There were different types of can for each type of food. For instance, fish and meat were sold in rectangular cans with a twist-key that would roll around the top of the can, peeling back the lid on a pre-scored strip.
Coffee, beans, and other types of meat were packaged in cylinders with metal strips that were peeled back as the twist-key rolled around the top of the can. Cindy Smith, the first reader to correctly guess this history mystery, recalled these on the Spam cans. Cans of milk or other liquids, however, were often punctured with a church key.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercounty museum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax- deductible donation.
