Did you ever use one of these? What is it? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: These pull-tabs, or pop tops, were commonly used on drink cans (most readers reported this one was shaped like the ones on beer cans) in the post-World War II era until the Sta-Tab was invented. The recyclable aluminum can was introduced in the late 1950s and Ermal Fraze devised this can-opening method which eliminated the need for a separate opener tool.
The story is that Fraze was on a family picnic and forgot to bring a can opener. He was forced to use a car bumper to open up his can of beer. He stayed up all night until he came up with the pull tab. The pull ring lever was attached by a rivet to a pre-scored wedge-shaped tab section in the center of the can top. When pulled, the can would have an opening large enough for the drink to flow out.
Unfortunately, two problems developed regarding this pop top—they could injure people and they contributed to the litter problem that we became more aware of in the 1970s. The sharp edges of the tab or the can often cut fingers, Children could choke on the tabs if they were dropped into the can but if they were discarded, they contributed to the growing amount of trash found on the sides of the road.
The Sta-Tab was invented in the mid-1970s by Daniel F. Cudzik, an engineer with Reynolds Metals. The pull-ring was replaced with a stiff aluminum lever and the removable tab was replaced with a pre-scored round tab. The riveted lever would push the tab open and into the interior of the can, remaining attached but allowing the drink to flow.
