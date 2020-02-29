What are these strange objects? What was their purpose? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: This building, located along the Cross Street alley was the Vocational Building on the Conway High School campus until 1968 when a new high school was constructed on west Prince. Judy Corcoran was the first to relate that it housed the Agriculture and Home Economics departments.
The Band Room was also located there at one time. The science classes and a math class or two were held there along with some typing and shorthand classes.
By the time I attended Conway Junior High School, this building was called the Science Building. It was painted a neutral taupe color by that time. I remember climbing the outside staircase to Richard Hawkin’s 8th grade science class and taking art with Lavonne Harrell on the bottom floor.
By the 1990s, the building was in very bad shape and was torn down to make way for a parking lot. Kaye Clanton has some pictures posted on Facebook of the building as it looked in the 1990s. This was during the time the entire campus received a renovation.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.