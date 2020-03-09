Where was this building located? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: These little jewels were flashcubes. They were installed on a square socket marked with an X on the top of Kodak Instamatic cameras in the 1970s.
Flashcubes were developed in the 1960s by Sylvania Electric Products but soon replaced by this Kodak version. The flashcube was detonated by a tiny explosive charge that caused a bright flash of light.
They were single use flashes but the cubes had four sides so they could be rotated, allowing four pictures to be taken with one flashcube. A pin in the cube mount would release a spring wire in the cube that then struck a pin at the base of the bulb that contained fulminate ions, unstable ions that were friction sensitive.The camera would turn the cube as it turned the film to advance. After four exposures, the cube would have to be replaced with a new one.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
