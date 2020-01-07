Have you ever seen or used one of these? How does it work? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: This item proved to be a difficult one to identify so I welcome any additional information that any reader can provide. So here’s my best shot:
Apparently back in the day, it was quite common to have a small sewing caddy equipped with all the tools and supplies necessary to for handiwork and sewing repairs. These could be carried easily to wherever you found a place to sit and sew.
And apparently, many of these sewing caddies were in the shape of a chair. The chairs came in all shapes and sizes. Some were even called “sit and sew” caddies.
This chair apparently did not have the usual pin cushion seat but instead had a knitted holder for a thimble or needles. Nor did it have the typical dowels for holding spools of thread.
This curious sewing aide is part of the permanent collection at the Faulkner County Museum. To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
