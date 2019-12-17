Last Week’s Reveal: Last week’s mystery photo was of the second Faulkner County Courthouse that burned in the 1930s. The first courthouse was built in 1873 when Faulkner County was created and the county seat was established at Conway. It burned a few years later. This second courthouse was built in 1893 and also burned in the 1930s.
This photo was taken in 1915 during World War I. John W. Holt was the County Judge at the time while J.A. Lea, the previous county judge who served 1907-1912, was serving as county clerk. Lea would serve more terms as county judge in 1919-20 and 1929-32.
George Donaghey would build the third Faulkner County Courthouse, which still stands and is in use. JoAnne V. Holyfield related once that there was a pillar on the front corner of the structure that escaped the fire and continued to stand on the west lawn of the courthouse for many years.
This photo of the second Faulkner County Courthouse is part of the Faulkner County Historical Society’s P-4 Collection housed in the UCA Archives. To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the museum, its Facebook page or its website www.faulknercountymuseum.org Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.