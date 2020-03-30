Does anyone have one of these laying around? Ours was passed along by one of Ron’s uncles. What was its function? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
Last Week’s Reveal: Ron Bradley was the first to correctly guess last week’s History Mystery. Citizens band radios (also known as CB radios) were the rage in the 1970s. Usually used as a means of communication between truck drivers, this little box would be installed in regular passenger vehicles and at home. And as Travis Acklin and Ray Briggler pointed out, the Cobra was the top of the line in CB radios.
After the 1973 oil crisis, the US government imposed a nationwide 55 mph speed limit and there were fuel shortages. In the days before cell phones, drivers used CB radios to locate service stations with better supplies of fuel, notify other drivers of speed traps and organize blockades and convoys such as the one that took place in 1974. You had to have a real FCC issued license to own and operate a CB in the early 1970s and everyone had “call letters” they used when signing off.
But as CB radios became more popular it was hard to enforce licensing requirements. They were popularized among other drivers after they saw them being used in movies such as “Smokey and the Bandit” (1977) and “Convoy” and TV shows like “The Dukes of Hazzard” which debuted in 1979. Individuals installed them in regular vehicles to help them navigate the roads.
Some even installed a base station in their homes. Judith Quinn, who still reads the Log Cabin from the beaches of Florida, recalled that her parents, Bill and Betty Starkey, were instrumental in starting the Faulkner County REACT organization which assisted the National Weather Service as storm spotters, reporting in on CB radios. She remembered them sitting in a car atop Skyline Drive, Nob Hill and Civil Defense Hill, watching the skies. They were also active in the Faulkner County CB Club.
Users who wanted to talk, pressed a “push to talk” button which turned on their transmitter. After identifying yourself with your “handle,” you would then proceed with your message. I remember my Dad’s handle was the “Wood Butcher” because he was a carpenter.
Those who wished to talk had to pick one of the 40 channels and meet there to communicate. You had to take turns; you could not talk over someone else. Channel 19 was typically the “trucker’s channel” but Channel 10 was originally used for highway travel communications east of the Mississippi River.
CB users had their own coded language. A “gumball machine” was a police vehicle and “Smokey” was a police officer. “10-4” meant you acknowledged a person’s message while “10-20” referred to a person’s location.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
